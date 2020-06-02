Why Would Someone Do a Background Check on You?

A few decades ago, background checks were performed by private investigators under the utmost secrecy. These were processes only designated to vet law enforcement agents or to find “dirt” on someone. But these movie-like scenarios are long gone. We live in a society powered by data, and getting information about someone is easier than ever. But, what happens when you are the one under the microscope? There are many reasons why someone might run a background check on you. Let’s take a look at the most common:

During a Hiring Process

You finally found what you believe is your dream job. You submitted your resume and cover letter, including references, and got a call-back for an interview. The next step is usually a background check. Some companies will not extend an offer before it. Some other companies may present an offer “contingent on background check results,” but almost none will overlook this step. With a background check, the hiring manager can get some important certainties. Because employment laws and unions become stricter by the day, their only way to minimize risks is to gather information before a final decision. If there are some “skeletons in your closet,” your best bet is to come clean and talk about them during the interview, as they will most likely find them anyway. To find a list of the websites they may be using, visit Unmask.com. Understanding how these sites work and the type of information they can find is helpful to determine if you need to get into “damage-control mode.”

You may think that some jobs, like a nanny or au-pair position, will not require you to undergo a background check. You are wrong: people want to make sure that they can trust the care of their children to responsible people. The same happens with elderly care positions.

Schools Before Accepting Your Children or Letting you Volunteer

You may be surprised at the number of private schools running background checks on parents. Most of them only want to ensure that you will pay on time, but some others will even want reference checks before accepting your kids. Usually, a background check is a rule set by parents associations, and they will never overlook it, regardless of your income or your professional achievements.

Public schools may also require a background check before they allow you to volunteer on activities with children. Schools are legally responsible for the wellbeing of children, so they need to be very careful about who they allow on their premises.

More and more women conduct background searches on their potential romantic partners. The reasons for this vary a lot, but they do it essentially to protect themselves against known sexual predators and other criminals. While more and more successful couples meet online, there is also data that shows that a lot of profiles display false or misleading information. Some people will also want to know your marital status before agreeing to date you.

Before Buying or Renting Property

In order to get approval for a mortgage loan, you must undergo a credit background check. Moreover, most Home Owner’s Associations (HOA’s) will require a potential buyer’s background check before thew allow you to move to their neighborhoods. The same goes for renting a new place. Homeowners will not take chances when it comes to property protection. If you have outstanding debt, it may be better to wait and solve it before you try to find a new place to live. Only Credit Reporting Agencies are allowed to perform a credit background check, and they need your express permission to do so. If what they find is against you, they need to offer full disclosure, allow you access to the final report and offer a copy of your rights.

Before Someone Accepts You as Their Roommate

Young people on the look for roommates are more informed than ever. Most of them are aware of the dangers that can come from opening their house to strangers, so they will ask for a background check before making a final decision.

The reasons why someone can run a background check on you can be endless. Because information is so easily available, people are less willing to take risks. Remember that there are laws that protect your privacy, and if you believe that there was a mistake on your background check or that people have access to sealed information, you have the right to ask for corrections. A good idea is to run a background check on yourself once a year, so you know exactly the information that other people will get.