Technology has made rapid advancements in the last several years, leading some to wonder: Will technology eventually replace us? Vitaly Shytnev, artist, designer and 3D art professional, shares his views on the future of technology.

Tell us about progress in the development of neural networks and artificial intelligence.

There has been significant progress in the development of neural networks and artificial intelligence in recent years. One of the most recently developed neural networks is that of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), which can create highly realistic videos, images, and music. The generator behind this network is capable of producing highly realistic data that is incredibly difficult to distinguish from real data.

What is the basic principle of neural networks and why artificial intelligence is of concern to artists in various fields?

With such high-quality art being rendered by artificial intelligence, many artists have grown concerned that they will soon be out-competed by machines. Various art generators are even capable of generating existing art in alternative styles or textures, threatening artists of specific styles.

The goal of this technology is to pass a Turing test for art, which would result in humans being unable to distinguish between art produced by a robot and art produced by a human. While this would certainly be a win for those developing AI, it is not always supported by human artists.

Will AI ever replace the artist?

The development of AI in the world of art has led many to wonder if artificial intelligence will eventually replace true artists. While some argue that AI is capable of producing art so realistic that it will eventually eliminate the need for real artists, others argue that AI can instead be used by artists as a tool to create more unique works.

Those on the latter half of the argument claim that natural creativity, emotion, and human perspective cannot be accurately portrayed by artificial intelligence, which means human artists will always be required in the equation.

Are artists protesting against artificial intelligence in some way?

One particular stance against AI has been the rise of artists against ArtStation. These artists claim that AI-generated art is not only an ingenuine form of art but that it is actually stealing from the pieces of real artists to produce its artwork. This has resulted in many artists losing money and recognition as parts of their work are being created and sold by others using AI to make art.

Is a work created by a neural network art?

AI art versus “real” art is a heated debate in the art community. Ultimately, it boils down to how you define art. I think it is really important for those who work in this field of science to collaborate with people from the creative environment – artists, historians, psychologists – to create artificial intelligence that has this understanding.”

How can a 3D artist use the new tool correctly?

3D artists can use AI to create additional work using various websites that offer this tool to artists. They may be able to use their own work in the algorithm to prevent the work of other artists from being stolen. This would allow artists to use the tool ethically.

What is the future of artificial intelligence?

Although artificial intelligence technology is still no closer to equaling human intelligence, even if machines become more and more intelligent, people will still appreciate the work done by living people more. The work done by artificial intelligence still cannot compare with the work humans can do by hand. After all, the machines have to learn from somewhere!

While there is currently lots of debate around AI and art, artists can still use AI as a tool to improve the artwork they are already creating. With the future of technology being so bright, 3D artists should look forward to a future where both AI and artists can coexist.

About Vitaly Shitnev: brief biography

Vitaly Shitnev is a graduate of the Belarusian Academy of Arts with more than 20 years of experience in fine arts and design.

Vitaliy participated in projects for which he received about 15 awards at international festivals: CLIO AWARDS Bronze Winner, Cannes Lions -Bronze in PR, Cannes Lions -Bronze in Design, Epica Awards -Gold in Creative Technology, Epica Awards -Silver in Online and Viral Films.

He has been a lecturer in the Department of Motion Design at the British School of Design for more than a year. Vitaly’s plans for the near future include exhibitions of his work in Miami and New York.