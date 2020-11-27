WinX DVD Copy Pro Review

As time is going on, people prefer cloud storage over traditional methods such as DVDs, Blu rays discs. Everyone wants their data to be safe whereas keeping it in the DVD format can be risky. Not only a scratch on DVD cause damage data, but it can also be fingerprints, dust, smudges, moisture, and dirt, etc. Thus, it is necessary to protect valuable data in a reliable way, which is DVD backups and copying.

To avoid data loss, maintaining a backup with DVD backup software is always recommended. There are several DVD backup solutions available in the market for this purpose and one such great software is WinX DVD Copy Pro that allows you to create a backup of DVD to ISO, DVD to your disc, and vice versa.

WinX DVD Copy Pro Features

WinX DVD Copy Pro helps to make a backup of DVD to your disc and disc to DVD vice versa. Moreover, It comes with the best cloning capabilities. It has designed in such a smart way that allows a user to keep their DVD backup up to date and copy varieties of DVDs to another disc.

This software provides regular updates to support old and as well as the latest DVD version to facilitate users.

These are the most useful features of WinX DVD Copy Pro. Let’s discuss each one by one.

1:1 DVD Backup

WinX DVD Copy Pro allows you to create an exact 1:1 copy with available options it includes DVD to DVD, DVD to ISO image, and DVD to VIDEO_TS folder. It is done without quality loss while maintaining the DVD menu, subtitles, and so on.

DVD to MPEG-2

Without any quality loss, you can convert DVD video, audio, and remix to a single MPEG-2 file that can be played on devices like TVs, Xbox, PS5, etc via USB.

DVD Burner & Mounter

The software allows you to burn ISO image or VIDEO_TS folder to a blank DVD. You can also mount the ISO file to act like a real disc.

If you have an old DVD you can make it newer by copying older DVD data into a newer DVD to make it run longer.

Copy DVD Title/Chapter

This feature allows you to copy DVD main title along with its chapters, audio, and subtitle tracks as MPEG-2 file, or extract a particular chapter only.

Bypassing Region Codes

Region codes like CSS, RCE, UOPs, APS, Sony ARccOS remained trouble for DVD users. WinX DVD Copy Pro lets you remove region code protection. You can break almost all the protection obstacles of region codes so the user can copy data from the DVD to their required disc without any hassle.

Fix Broken Discs

WinX DVD Copy Pro comes with a sector-by-sector disc copy mode, it can manage DVDs that are scratched, worn, and minor cracked and those purposely created with Sony ARccOS bad sectors.

Low CPU cost & Faster Speed

The WinX DVD Copy Pro is system friendly and it doesn’t cost the system in terms of storage and processing power.

It produces a 1:1 intact copy of the content. On average, it uses less than 1% CPU processing to produce an accurate copy from DVD in a period of 12 to 17 minutes.

WinX DVD Copy Pro Interface

WinX DVD Copy Pro comes with a user-friendly interface that can easily get the work done. Some of the interface glimpses shown below.

Pros Cons Easy to Use Only available for Windows. Advance features Lacks Compressions. Support every format Faster Processing

Last but not least, WinX DVD Copy Pro is one of the best solutions to create 1:1 DVD backs to avoid potential data loss.

Try WinX DVD Copy Pro