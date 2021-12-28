Creating a demo video is an essential marketing tool for many businesses. But, creating a professional-looking video can be difficult and time-consuming. Luckily, there are some easy-to-use tools on the market that will help you create your own high-quality videos in minutes! Wondershare DemoCreator is one such product that will allow you to create demos without any of the hassles. In this review, we will go over how it works and what features make it so great!

What is Wondershare DemoCreator?

Wondershare DemoCreator is a program that is used for screen recording, video editing share sharing. You can record screens up to 120 FPS. It is popular among gamers. This app has screen sharing and video editing on the same platform, so you can experience how it works firsthand before purchasing. It also exports videos in MP4, AV1, or MOV format.

DemoCreator comes with features like audio fade in and fade out. It also has many different effects. DemoCreator can be good for screen recordings too, but it is also good for editing and sharing videos.

Wondershare DemoCreator Features

DemoCreator has many features. For example, you can do things like change the color of your background and add a music track. It also offers features that are more important, such as making sure that people see your video in the right format and language.

Flexible Screen Recording

The most important thing about DemoCreator is the ability to record the content of your computer screen. You can record tutorials using DemoCreator screen recorder for pc, PowerPoint slides, or video demos. You can also delete anything that you don’t find interesting. Democreator’s customization depends on the size of your screen, which application you are using, or even the specific area being recorded.

Real-Time Screen Drawing

Wondershare DemoCreator is the best when it comes to recording real-time screen drawing. You can highlight content, write on the screen, and draw lines and arrows with different colors while you’re recording. It’s easy to use too. All you need to do is enable the screen drawing mode before clicking “record.” Then, a toolbar pops up that allows you to choose your cursor and color for drawing with.

Professional Video Editing

DemoCreator Video Editing allows you to edit, cut, and split your video. You can also create custom titles with animation and text. You may also add fade-in and fade-out effects to your video. Even if you are not an expert at this software, it is easy to use the Demo Creator Screen Recorder for video editing.

This video editing software lets you add some cool effects to your videos so they look more professional and impressive. The effects are:

Add Annotations – Annotations are small comment boxes that show up when you hover over something in a video. You can use this to explain what’s in the video.

– Annotations are small comment boxes that show up when you hover over something in a video. You can use this to explain what’s in the video. Denoise – Denoise is a tool that can help you by showing videos with sound. You can choose any audio clip you have recorded and then select the Denoise option from the top right corner.

– Denoise is a tool that can help you by showing videos with sound. You can choose any audio clip you have recorded and then select the Denoise option from the top right corner. Take Snapshots – You can take pictures of the video. Then, you can use these pictures in your final product.

– You can take pictures of the video. Then, you can use these pictures in your final product. Crop Video – You can cut out the part of the video you want to use. If you are using it for an interview then you might want to crop it to that size.

– You can cut out the part of the video you want to use. If you are using it for an interview then you might want to crop it to that size. Transition Effects – A transition effect is something you can use to show that you are going from one part of a video to another. It is often used when the video has many different scenes and it helps the viewer know what is happening.

– A transition effect is something you can use to show that you are going from one part of a video to another. It is often used when the video has many different scenes and it helps the viewer know what is happening. Caption effects – You can make your captions look better. You can change the text border, font size, and caption opacity.

– You can make your captions look better. You can change the text border, font size, and caption opacity. Cursor Effect – You can add highlight effects to your cursor, left-click sounds when you click, and rings when you get the wrong answer.

– You can add highlight effects to your cursor, left-click sounds when you click, and rings when you get the wrong answer. Stickers – You can put stickers on your videos for a fun look.

Webcam Capture

Webcam Capture is a feature in DemoCreator that allows you to show your face on the webcam while recording what happens on your device screen. This is useful for gamers, people who commentate videos, and teachers.

Microphone Sound Capture

Some people like to be part of the screen recording without showing their face. Wondershare DemoCreator can capture excellent audio directly from a microphone, which can be used for this purpose. It keeps the recorded audio separate from the captured screen so you can edit them better later in DemoCreator’s video editor.

Audio Fade In And Audio Fade Out

Audio Fade In and Audio Fade Out is really important feature for editing audio. It allows you to gradually raise the volume from silence with Audio Fade In, and it can gradually reduce the volume of your audio to complete silence with Audio Fade Out.

Custom Frame Nodes

Custom Frame Nodes lets you create your own screen size and frame rate. You can do that before you start recording. You have the creative freedom to change the frame rate as per the purpose of each of your recordings.

Green Screen Effects

You can use these to change your background. You don’t need to know how the green screen effect works. You might need to use a green screen when you are doing a video and want your background to stay private. If you have this software, you can put up the green screen on the back of your computer and people won’t see what is behind it.

Mark Nodes

You can mark nodes at the time of recording with Wondershare. This is great if you are recording a video for educational purposes and want to change the video later on, so you don’t have to go back and rerecord anything. It is also useful if you want to add diagrams in between lectures.

Fast Export Without Editing

Fast Export is a great feature for people who don’t want to spend time editing the video. To enable Fast Export, right-click on the video and select Fast Export. You can also add a title to your video. The Fast Export will export your video quickly to the destination of your choice.

Wondershare DemoCreator Intro Video

How To Record Screen Using DemoCreator?

It is very easy to record a screen on DemoCreator. The interface itself will guide you along the way. To start recording, click on the big red capture icon when you open it. Then, choose whether to record Full Screen, a specific part of your screen or a ‘target window’.

You can choose a frame rate. There are different ones to choose from. You can also choose if you want to record yourself or not. This is a camera that lets you record your system and microphone audio together or separately, whichever you prefer.

You can do a lot of things with DemoCreator screen recording feature. For instance, turning PowerPoint into a Video with Webcam

How To Edit Videos Using Wondershare DemoCreator?

DemoCreator looks like a full-fledged video editing program, but it’s not. You can use it to show people what you have made. It has the same look that other programs have when you are using them to edit videos.

It has a library with tools on the left. This is where you can find all of these special features. You can use them to edit your video, like adding effects and captions. Across the top is a timeline with a timeline for video and audio editing. You can do all sorts of things there, like trimming clips and adding effects to make your video look cool!

You can watch basic video editing tutorial video from Wondershare official Youtube channel

DemoCreator Pricing

DemoCreator has several pricing plans.

1) The monthly plan means that you will pay a certain amount of money each month.

2) The annual plan is a yearly payment for a certain price.

3) The perpetual license is a one-time payment for the license to use Democreator forever.

Monthly Plan : You pay $6.99 every month for this plan. It includes the following features:

: You pay $6.99 every month for this plan. It includes the following features: No watermark, free updates, free tech support, and all the video editing and recording features.

Annual Plans : It cost $29.99 every year. They include these features:

: It cost $29.99 every year. They include these features: Free tech support, All the recording or video features, Free updates, No watermark.

Perpetual Plan: A one-time payment for $47.99 to use on your computer. This plan includes free support, all the recording features, free updates, and no watermark.

DemoCreator Pros and Cons

Pros: The interface is easy to use. Video Editor has a lot of features that make editing easy after you have recorded something. One feature is the recorder. You can record a specific part of your screen with the magnifier.

Cons: The free version will come with a watermark when exporting.

DemoCreator FAQs

Many people have a lot of questions about DemoCreator. Let’s talk about a few of the most common questions and their answers. This will stop you from contacting customer service when your question isn’t answered here.

How do I download DemoCreator?

To download DemoCreator, go to the official website. Then select “Download.”

Which operating systems does DemoCreator work on?

Windows 7/8/10 and macOS10.13 – macOS 12（Apple M1 compatible) are the only operating systems that DemoCreator works on.

How much RAM is needed for DemoCreator?

You need at least 8 GB of RAM for HD videos and 4K videos

How do I use the screen Recorder?

Click on the “Capture” icon or press F10 to start recording.

How do I trim a video?

You need to follow these steps: 1) Point to the front or end of the video on the timeline; 2) Drag the video accordingly. The part of the video will be trimmed.

How do I cut a video on DemoCreator?

Follow these steps: Right-click on the part of the video that you want to remove. Click “cut.” The video part will be cut. Add it back in at any point in your video if you want.

How do I resize videos?

To resize videos, go to the “Transform” setting which you find on the top right-hand corner. Change the size of the video with the scale option and change this percentage as you like.

How do I rotate the video clips?

To change the orientation of your video, first choose one of these options: “Transform” or “Slide”. Then you can rotate the video 360 degrees.

Do I get to decide how much of the screen I want to record?

You can choose if you want to do it for the whole screen or just a part. You may also just record a window. You can set the frame rate between 15 fps and 120 fps.

Do DemoCreator’s pricing plans have any money-back guarantee?

Yes, they do. If you are not happy with any of the plans, you can get your money back within thirty days.

Final Words

DemoCreator is a one-of-a-kind screen recording tool. It will record videos quickly and with ease. It also offers an opportunity to edit the video with its powerful editing tools. You can use it for many things, like content creators or online tutors who want to offer tutorials or instructional videos.

DemoCreator is free with limitations, but you can have the watermark-free version for $6.99 a month. It is one of the best screen recording tools that are available today. I recommend it to online gamers and tutors.

Try DemoCreator For Free