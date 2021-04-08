Remote teams often find it difficult to collaborate online, work on a single project, access files through a cloud, and electronically sign documents via a single platform. Google docs are not enough.

Wondershare Document Cloud is an efficient solution in this regard. Read on to find out all about it and how it can bring efficiency to your workflow management.

Wondershare Document Cloud: What does it do?

Wondershare Document Cloud lets you collaborate with your teams, sign official documents and streamline entire workflows with a single cloud-based platform. It presents a massive amount of cloud storage space of around 100GB, enabling you to access cloud documents on any of your devices 24/7, letting you meet your deadlines and complete tasks on time.

The cloud storage utility comes with robust privacy protection to ensure that your documents remain safe at all times and is integrated with another software named PDFEelement that lets you create, edit and convert PDF documents in collaboration with your team members.

In this Wondershare Document Cloud, we will be taking a look at what the app has to offer by highlighting the following:

Compatibility with devices

Features

Pricing plans

Wondershare Document Cloud is fully compatible with access and works great with any platform, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Wondershare Document Cloud’s Main Features

Here are some of the powerful cloud management features that Wondershare Document Cloud offers:

Interactive Interface

Create Virtual Signatures Anytime & Anywhere

Effective team management

Amazing integration

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

1- Interactive Interface

Wondershare Document Cloud’s intuitive interface supports sending electronic signature documents regardless of whether it’s a contract or agreement. Moreover, team administrator center, team template sharing, team analytics, and reporting, etc., are interface elements additionally available to the business users.

2- Create Virtual Signatures Anytime & Anywhere

Regardless of your location, Wondershare Document Cloud can make electronic signatures quicker, simpler, and safer no matter what browser you are using. It enables individual signatories from various operating systems to sign legally binding agreements and contracts whenever they want, without requiring them to register for an account or download desktop software.

Another major area where Document Cloud makes teamwork far more productive is team management. If you manage a couple of people working on several documents, you may have a rough idea of how quickly things end up becoming messy when people are saving new versions on each other’s files. Document cloud makes it really convenient to add team members to your current plan considering the needs. Apart from that, the new planned release will include file sharing and online annotation features.

Wondershare has a whole range of productivity enabling apps, and Document Cloud perfectly integrates with PDFelement 8.

Wondershare Document Cloud + PDFelement 8

Wondershare fully integrates with the best PDF editor named PDFelement Pro DC (similar to Adobe Acrobat DC) – an excellent app for editing and creating new PDF files so that you get to save your files to the cloud automatically, access and edit them completely online. It brings additional convenience since you can go about your business even when you are out, with just your smartphone by your side.

You can download the PDFelement 8.0 here.

How to access Document Cloud directly in the PDFelement desktop?

You can utilize three methods in this regard:

Method 1: Open Document from Document Cloud

Method 2: Upload the current document to Document Cloud

Method 3: Send the current documents for electronic signature

Suitable Use Cases of Wondershare Document Cloud

In case you are left wondering about Wondershare Document Cloud’s practical applications, here are a few use cases where Wondershare Document Cloud can come in handy.

Use case 1: Did it slip your mind to take your resume or interview/contract document in a meeting.

Save all important documents to Wonderhare’s document cloud and quickly access them “on the go” from any device or system you are using.

Use case 2: Your manager asks you to have the newly joining subordinate employees sign an employment contract/agreement.

Wondershare Document Cloud lets you send documents to multiple recipients at the same time to collect their electronic signatures.

Use case 3: When you need to share a document with others on an urgent basis.

Wondershare Document Cloud enables you to generate a shared link for faster downloads and online annotations.

Use case 4: When you need to download only one document but want to access it quickly without going through the sign-in process.

In this case, you can create a shared link for the document you want to share and save it somewhere. This way, you can access the document quickly and download it on any device from anywhere.

Pricing

Wondershare currently offers a whopping 50% discount, with all products available at half the price.

Individuals – Available at $9.99, with the option to automatically renew, cancel any time.

Teams & Businesses – Available at $9.99, with the option to automatically renew, cancel any time.

50% off discount

Final Words

With a pandemic still on the horizon, the revolution of remote working, and a boom in the gig economy, tools that make remote working efficient have become more crucial than ever, and Document cloud is one such tool. Wondershare Document Cloud will not just let you enhance your workflow but also streamline your entire team’s workings once you achieve efficient data sharing and digitize traditional processes such as document signing.

