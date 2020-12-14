Wondershare HiPDF Review – Best Online PDF Editor 2021

If you’re looking for an online tool that has all the main features of Adobe Acrobat and that will handle your documents, you’ll find a number of options that’ll help you achieve that, some of them are bulky, memory-hungry having a complex graphical user interface but there is one that revolutionizes the productivity of your documentation.

Wondershare HiPDF, which is one of the best online pdf editors possesses important features like editing, navigation, converting, reviewing, and protecting your PDFs. HiPDF provides you with a full set of options from modifying PDFs to drawing, including editing, texting cropping, numbering and even changing the background color.

Wondershare HiPDF Features

The reason why Wondershare HiPDF is the best online PDF editor is its amazing features and its cheap.

Convert Online PDF to Word/Excel/JPG/PPT

PDF conversion is one of the main offerings of HiPDF. You can convert PDF to almost all the popular file formats includes MS Word, Excel, JPG, PNG, PPT, and what not.

PDF File Compression

We have seen online portals restricts users to upload PDFs with file size limitations this is where HiPDF got you covered with their PDF compression tool.

With HiPDF batch processing multiple PDF files can be compressed at once.

Merge PDF Files Online

We often need to merge multiple PDF files into a single file. HiPDF can get this task done without any hassle.

Great OCR Accuracy

HiPDF has a great OCR, which means optical character recognition a feature that is used to scan a document as well as edit the scanned document. OCR currently supports up to 20 languages.

Desktop Version

Apart from their online offerings, there is a desktop version that can be used offline. The desktop version has all the important features. You can convert, create, encrypt, compress, and combine PDF files quickly than ever. It can be thought of as a low-cost and hassle-free Adobe Acrobat DC alternative.

Why Use Wondershare HiPDF?

If you are looking for reasons to use HiPDF, as an online alternative to Adobe Acrobat, there are a few which make your experience a lot better. HiPDF can convert PDFs to Microsoft Office formats, HTML, rich text, plain text, several image types.

Below mentioned are a few reasons why you should start using HiPDF.

Easy to use – The best software is the one that is simple and easy to use. Another documented software comes with a lot of limitations and features that are confusing. With HiPDF, you don’t have to worry about all of this.

The best software is the one that is simple and easy to use. Another documented software comes with a lot of limitations and features that are confusing. With HiPDF, you don’t have to worry about all of this. Cost-effective – The biggest reason why people prefer HiPDF Desktop over Adobe is that it happens to be cost-effective. It provides you will all-in-one features and enables you to create your own PDF documents.

The biggest reason why people prefer HiPDF Desktop over Adobe is that it happens to be cost-effective. It provides you will all-in-one features and enables you to create your own PDF documents. Productive customer service – When it comes to customer service, it’s amazing. If you have some kind of problem or you run into some issue, that’ll only be solved by good customer service in the place.

Wondershare HiPDF Pricing

The online editor is free to use whereas the desktop version comes with a free trial and you can opt for a premium by paying only $8/month to enjoy all the premium features.

Final Words

HiPDF is a straight forward and simple to navigate than many of the PDF editors available in the market. The user interface is minimal and easy. The workflow of HiPDF is so smooth that it can be used for even the most advanced business needs.

Pros Cons Minimal User Interface design Desktop Version is not available for Mac Smooth experience Advance business tools Cross-platform compatibility

Try HiPDF