Since work from home is the new normal considering the onslaught of COVID-19, the exchange of data and files as part of team collaboration is increasingly occurring through the cloud infrastructure. Cloud services enable entire teams to access files and also provide better security for their documents.

However, teams aren’t just sticking to a single cloud platform. The simultaneous deployment of different cloud storage services such as Amazon Cloud Drive, and Google Drive which is done to fulfil needs in a better way, can create management issues. Significant syncing or data relocation issues can arise.

Apart from being unable to handle more than one service, users may also lose files, and face other minor issues.

Syncing and Data Migration with Wondershare

After extensive testing of Wondershare InClowdz, we have determined that the app resolves most interoperability issues with cloud storage services. Our results indicated that Wondershare InClowdz makes the tedious cloud migration process quicker and simpler.

Wondershare InClowdz Features

Established in 2003, Wondershare specializes in introducing powerful, convenient and straightforward software solutions, with a user-base stretching over 150 countries globally.

In this Wondershare InClowdz review, we will discuss some of the key features that we came across during our testing that we found to be the most beneficial.

Streamlined Migration of Documents

Wondershare InClowdz renders a consistent experience when moving data from one cloud storage account to another. Rather than downloading the records from a single cloud source such as Google Drive and moving those to a changed one like DropBox, it lets you connect both of these services to Wondershare InClowdz, allowing you to initiate the transfer DropBox to Google Drive with a single click.

Efficient Syncing of Data between different Cloud Services

Wondershare InClowdz does not merely allow the user to relocate data from one cloud service to the other but gives the ability to sync the data throughout several clouds such as sync DropBox to Google Drive. Consider a situation where you are collaborating with your team-mates on the same document, but they are all utilizing different cloud service providers.

In this case, the Wondershare InClowdz can be used to ensure that the file is synced correctly and your associates hold access to the latest version of the document.

A single dashboard to manage all cloud service accounts

The most significant issue encountered by teams working with more than one cloud service is that each password and account must be remembered. Members may also face difficulty tracking the location where each file is stored. For instance, the collaborators may waste precious time searching for a Dropbox file despite it being stored on Google drive.

Wondershare InClowdz, eliminate this issue by letting users link all accounts, thus providing a way for you to manage all accounts from a single spot conveniently. Wondershare turns into a “one-stop-shop” for file uploading and downloading, sharing files, migrating from one service to another and more.

Elimination of Data Duplication

Wondershare accurately identifies any files holding the same name, date and size to eliminate duplication and further save the users from the hassle.

A User-Friendly App

The app’s end-users don’t need to go through lengthy tutorial videos to learn how it works because it’s also highly user-friendly and self-explanatory. The time saving brought forth by Wondershare may also allow the users to focus on the more critical matters such as strategy and planning.

How To Use Wondershare InClowdz?

As we have discussed the main offerings of InClowdz, its time to show you how Wondershare InClowdz works via a simple tutorial about transferring data from Dropbox to Google Drive.

Step 1 – Install Wondershare InClowdz on your PC and log in to the app.

Step 2 – Go to the left side of the app home page and click on “Migrate”.

Step 3 – Select the source and target cloud accounts by clicking on “Add Cloud Drive“.

Step 4 – Follow the on-screen instructions to authorize each cloud account.

Step 5 – Click on the source drive (Dropbox) and select the files you want to move.

Step 6 – Choose the target folder and click on migrate to start the transfer and you’re done.

Cloud Migration via Wondershare InClowdz

Sync Data Between Different Clouds via Wondershare InClowdz

Manage Clouds Files in one platform

Wondershare InClowdz Pricing and Availability

Wondershare InClowdz is available for Windows and Apple devices, both. The application is free to download, and you can begin using it right away. Wondershare InClowdz’s FREE Plan offers a lot more than what other tools do for free. You can connect more than five different cloud accounts and manage them for free. You can also download and transfer your records at no charge.

Premium Plans

If you want a taste of Wondershare InClowdz’s premium features, with the ability to move and sync files across various cloud storages, you can subscribe for one of their plans:

Monthly Plan ($9.95/month or $0.33/day)

Quarterly Plan ($19.95/quarter or $0.22/day)

Annual Plan ($59.95/year or $0.16/day)

All paid plans offer the same features without exception.

Final Words

Throughout the period, we used Wondershare InClowdz; we witnessed significant time savings and a boost in the overall productivity when managing our cloud accounts. Suppose multiple cloud accounts are hampering your productivity, and the resulting issues are becoming a bottleneck in the achievement of your targets. In that case, Wondershare could be just the solution you need to get out of crises mode.

Wondershare InClowdz is an excellent solution for most issues specific to multi-cloud service management. Each feature offered by the app, syncing, transferring, and handling documents, is simple to use and seems to have been built to ensure maximum user satisfaction.