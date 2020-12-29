Wondershare Recoverit Review – Best Data Recovery Software

Data recovery softwares are becoming more and more common in the modern-day and age. While it does not mean that people are losing their data very often, it just means that there are more ways a person can lose their data than one. In a life that is getting busier by the day, it is hard to keep track of certain things related to the data, and those things can actually lead to data loss as well.

That being said, if you have lost the data, or you are someone who is already wondering what you would do if you end up losing your data, then the good news is that I have software that will take care of all your data recovery woes. I am talking about Recoverit from Wondershare. For those of you who are unaware, I have actually reviewed a few programs from Wondershare before and I have to tell you that they are absolutely the best, and I have high expectations from Wondershare Recoverit as well.

For starters, it is a data recovery software that works well with recovering data regardless of the files you are talking about. For instance, you can even recover files from a USB if you wish to, making things a lot easier, and way more convenient for you.

Today, I will walk you through the tutorial, and teach you how to install the software, along with the features, as well as the conclusion. So, let’s not waste time and let’s have a look.

Wondershare Recoverit Features

As always, it will not be a Twitgoo review without going through the features first, so that is exactly what we are going to do. Let’s not waste time and have a look, shall we?

Recover 1000+ File Formats

One of the main things that you need to know about Recoverit is that it is able to recover almost every single type of file you can think of. Whether you are trying to recover documents, graphics, videos, audios, emails, or some miscellaneous files, the Recoverit software is going to get the job done for you, and it also happens to be a lot more convenient than you might think in the first place. Making it one of the best recovery softwares in the market.

Works With Windows and Mac OS

Normally when I review software, more times than one, the software only supports Windows and not Mac OS. However, this time around, things are different, and much better. Recoverit is actually available on both Windows, as well as Mac OS, making it convenient for anyone who wants to recover their data with ease.

Various Recovery Types

Last but not the least, another great thing about Recoverit is that it is one of the few applications that offer a variety of recovery types you can choose from. For instance, Advanced Video Recovery mode allows you to recover large size and complex with deep scanning utility to scan & merge video fragments.

Repair Corrupted Videos

Recoverit 9.0 also allows you to repair any video file, irrespective of its file size and its issue. In order to use this module, select the “Video Repair” option on main interface, and click on the “Start” button.

Easy to Understand Interface

Another great thing about this software is that the interface itself is a lot easier to understand as compared to some of the other recovery softwares available in the market. This is a blessing for everyone because you no longer have to go through complicated menus just to be able to understand what goes where. This is the ease of access personified as much as it could have been.

How to Use Recoverit Data Recovery Software?

Now when it comes to using data recovery software, many people end up getting intimidated because according to them, using software like this is complicated, and confusing. The good thing here is that such is not the case with Recoverit. This is perhaps the easiest data recovery software I have used. How so? Well, I will let this tutorial do the talking.

Note: The tutorial for Mac and Windows software is the same, so it does not matter what version you are running, as you will have to follow the same tutorial.

We assumed the software is downloaded and installed.

Step 1: Select a location where you have lost data. This could be the partition or any selected location. Click on the Start button for the scanning process.

Step 2: Once the process is completed, all the files will be presented on the screen. In case you are recovering the lost video, please select “Advanced Video Recovery” mode.

We can pinpoint files or stop scanning for convenience.

Step 3: In the last step, you can preview the lost files before proceeding to the recovery step. Simply click on the Recover button to retrieve the lost files.

Preview a Photo

Preview a Video

Preview an Audio File

Preview a PowerPoint File

Preview a Word File

Preview an Excel File

Preview a PDF File

That is all folks, with the 3 step procedure, you will be able to recover as much data as possible without any hiccups whatsoever.

Wondershare Recoverit Pricing

Conclusion

If I am, to be honest, I did not have many expectations when I had to review this software. Why? Because there are so many programs available in the market that claim to be the best data recovery software that you are left wondering which one you should actually try. The thing here is that you no longer know which one you should trust, and which one you should leave alone.

However, after using the Recoverit on multiple instances spanning across different devices, things have become a lot easier for me to judge. This is by far the easiest software there is in the market. As compared to some of the other options available. Sure, you might be wondering whether you are getting something that is worth your time or not, but I have to tell you that it certainly is.

What We Liked

Simply put, there are a lot of good things about this software that we liked, as compared to other softwares. Even when you don’t compare it with some of the other options available in the market, it still manages to stand out the most. Why? Because the software is easy to use, it does not intimidate even the most basic users, and it is feature-rich with all the features that are actually worthy of using rather than being gimmicks. In many ways than just one, this is the perfect recovery software.

What We Did Not Like

Honestly, it is really easy to tell which software is actually good and which is just trying to hind its shortcomings behind a list of features no one really wants. The same could have been the case with Recoverit from Wondershare. Remember how I talked about that I love everything delivered by Wondershare? The same could have been the case with this software, and despite my rigorous testing, I failed to find any issue with it.

This goes to show that Wondershare truly cares about their products, and more importantly, the people who use their softwares. At this time, the bottom line is that if you are looking for a data recovery software that will cater to all of your needs, I cannot find you a software better than Recoverit, as it will cater to all your data recovery needs in no time.