How to Work from Home and Control Your Office PC with Supremo

If you work in an IT company then you might have probably been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this global pandemic, almost every country got affected and many were lockdown to stop the spread of this virus. Your country might be one of those too and due to the lockdown situation, you also have to work from home.

The problem will arise when all your previous data and codes are available on your company’s desktop/laptop. And all those files are required to continue that project you have been working. Here comes the feature of remote control of PC through a lot of available remote desktop access software.

Work from home can be a fun thing to do as long as you have all the required files of your current project at access every time you want those. For this, comes the need for a reliable remote desktop access software that can help you without slowing you down. Here today, we are going to review Supremo remote desktop software.

Supremo Remote Desktop

Supremo is easy to use yet a powerful remote desktop tool available in the market. It is helpful in controlling both the office computer or server remotely. It is reliable and easy to use thanks to its clean user interface. It follows the four S rules that any good software has to follow. It is Simple, so you don’t have to configure any firewall of the software itself.

In a few clicks, you are good to go. It is Smart, to handle multiple screens and simultaneous connections without any hassle. It is safe, so the data flow between the host and remote desktop stays encrypted and safe. It is Supremo because it is multiplatform software. It is available for both Windows and macOS. Apart from that, applications are available for both android and iOS so you can access your PC remotely anywhere you please to.

Key Features of Supremo

Here are some of the key features of Supremo which might help you in deciding if that’s the software you have been searching for.

Easy to Use

Due to its simple interactive self-explanatory user interface supremo is easy to use even for those who are dealing with remote desktop software for the first time. In a few clicks, you are set to go tor accessing other systems.

Security and Protection

Supremo ensures a safe connection between host and remote desktop by using an encryption algorithm. So what is between host and remote computer, stays between host and remote computer. A remote machine can be protected from the undesired connection by generating passwords at each step.

UAC Compatible

using the “Run as” function, you can allow Supremo to interact and show UAC (User Account Control) windows even if the user is not an administrator.

Online Address Book

Supremo allows you to add unlimited contacts to connect to. The feature is free to use and let you launch remote sessions by a double-click.

Share contacts of your Address Book

With Supremo you can share Groups from your address book with other accounts such as your colleagues and collaborators.

Online Reports

Supremo supports online reporting, with this feature you can check and monitor information related to control sessions launched from your clients and those from the accounts with whom you have shared contacts.

Unattended Access

Installing Supremo as a service allows you to access any system of the server remotely even if there is no one physically available there at the machine/server.

Customizable Interface

Subscribing to a plan gives you access to customize the user interface to the program and redistribute it with your own logo. You can add company details and change UI colors as per your brand for some great aesthetic look.

No Configuration

The data transfer protocols which are used by Supremo allow you to connect without any configuration changes to the router or system firewall.

Meetings

starting a meeting, you can share your screen with other users without granting them access to other parts of your system.

File Transfer

Supremo uses secure and reliable connections to share files between host and remote computers. This file transfer pathway is also encrypted to you don’t have to worry about data theft. To transfer file faster, Supremo also allows Drag&Drop

Multi-Platform Support

Remo is available for both Windows and macOS. You can control anyone with the other device. Other than that it has mobile apps for both android and iOS for remote connection from anywhere you like.

Pricing

Supremo is freely available for personal use. For business and commercial use, it offers multiple plans based on yearly or Quarterly payment plans.

How to Use

As said earlier, using Suoremo is completely hassle-free. You can get going in just a few clicks. There is no router configuration or firewall configuration required. Here are the steps you just need to follow for a remote connection.

Step 1 – Open the Supremo desktop client and click on “Connect to a Remote Computer” and click on connect. It will ask for the connection password. add Password and click “Ok”

Step 2 – Before starting connection you can select a few options such as hide remote desktop wallpaper, disable visual effects, etc.

Step 3 – As soon as the connection gets established, you will see the remote desktop screen in a new window.

You are good to go now. The connection between your PC and remote Pc is been established and you can do whatever task you wanted to perform safe and securely.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Simple User Interface

Small footprint

Mobile Applications

Multiplatform Support

AES 256-bit encryption

No network changes required

Customization No VOIP

No Remote Printing

Conclusion

By using the Supremo thoroughly, We came to this conclusion that Supremo is a great tool for remote desktop access for anyone who has to work from home during these days. It offers great pricing plans for both commercial and business use. The availability of mobile apps makes it more compatible. So we would recommend that it is worth trying by yourself to see if it satisfies all your needs.