Running a business can sometimes get pretty demanding and burdensome. This especially goes for startups and small businesses that don't generate a lot of revenue and have cash flow problems. In these cases, businesses usually go for short-term loans that help them get back on their feet and find long-term solutions to their financial problems. One kind of short-term loan that small businesses usually go for is a working capital loan.

What is a working capital loan?

Working capital loans are used to finance the day-to-day operations of a company or business. These day-to-day operations generate something known as operating costs which can be anything from rent, salaries, activities regarding research, development, marketing, etc. So basically, when a business is in need of “working capital” to finance these operations, it will apply for a working capital loan from a bank or a private lender.

It should be noted that there are two types of working capital loans – secured and unsecured. This means that they either have to be backed by collateral or they don’t. However, most working capital loans are secured, and the others are usually reserved for older businesses that have excellent credit scores.

Advantages and Disadvantages

We have to keep in mind that, like any other type of loan, working capital loans have their advantages and disadvantages. Analyzing both sides of the equation can help you determine whether this type of loan is the right choice for your business or not.

The advantages of working capital loans are as follows:

Short-term

First and foremost, working capital loans are designed as short-term loans. This means that there is no danger of tying up yourself and your business in long-term payments and subsequent problems that might arise. All you do is take out a small amount that will help you cover your current expenses while you search for long-term solutions regarding the cash flow and other financial obstacles that the business might experience.

Convenient

Working capital loans are also faster and much easier to get compared to other types of loans out there. The application paperwork is minimal, and you will know whether you are approved for the loan or not in 48 hours or so. This is a huge advantage for businesses that are experiencing immediate financial urgencies. Furthermore, you are receiving the borrowed amount of money all at once, which means that you can address your financial troubles right away.

Ownership

Working capital loans don’t endanger the ownership of your business. Rather than looking for investors, you take out a loan from a bank or an alternative lender, and you get to keep the ownership of your company. Additionally, if you have a good credit history and the amount that you ask for is not that big, then you probably won’t be asked to secure the loan with collateral.

Spending

With working capital loans, you decide how you want to spend your money. Restrictions that accompany other types of loans do not apply to working capital loans. The bank or the lender only wants to see your business running and your cash flow gaps patched up.

However, working capital loans also have a few disadvantages that you have to keep in mind:

Interest rate

Unfortunately, working capital loans come with high-interest rates. Just like other short–term loans, the bank or lender will have to take a bigger risk on your business which pushes the interest rates up. That means that even though you may not have to secure the loan with collateral, you will still have to pay back more money than you borrowed.

Repayment

Obviously, you will have to repay the money, but considering your immediate financial troubles, this may not be as easy as it sounds. If you are not able to abide by the terms of the contract, it can negatively impact your personal credit score. Furthermore, every working capital loan you take out is noted in your credit history. This means that in the future, other lenders will know about your financial troubles, and they will probably increase their interest rates.

Collateral

If you are not able to obtain an unsecured working capital loan, you will have to secure it with collateral. In this case, if your business doesn’t perform better, then you may lose a lot more than you had previously anticipated.

Conclusion

All in all, every business is different. Something that works for some may not work for yours. Be sure to analyze all pros and cons before you make a decision on any type of loan, including working capital loans.