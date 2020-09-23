World of Warcraft: Shadowland boost

The World of Warcraft is one of the most successful MMO ever made. As Blizzard keeps providing additional expansions revolving around patches or novel words, adding brand new raids and dungeons, the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands boost release date was given as October 27 at Gamescom Opening Night Live, while the pre-patch can be expected mid-way through September.

One of the most significant changes to be seen on WoW Shadowlands is Covenants’ addition, which allows players to pledge their allegiance to a specific group and be rewarded with special abilities, unique armor sets, cosmetics, and much more.

The covenants are of four races- Kyrian (the angelic guardians), Necrolords (undead necromancers), Night Fae (fairies attuned with nature), and Venthyr (gothic vampires). The Covenants’ very exciting feature is the ability to SoulBind specific characters within them, allowing access to new skill trees that provides a handful of capabilities along with special bonuses.

Tower of Damned

Additionally, the Shadowlands will also add Torghast, whose play will be similar to a rogue-like, allowing the player to gain specific buffs as they go higher up the tower. This feature will intrigue those who like to dungeon crawl as the experience will be different every time they enter.

The purpose of the tower of the damned is that it holds the location of the Forge of Domination. This is where the Lich King’s infamous Helm of Domination and Frostmourne was crafted. The trend of Mythic+ is continued in WoW Shadowlands with the addition of new affixes.

It is not sure how many will be launched with Shadowlands. Still, some are known as the ‘Prideful,’ ‘Pride’ meter, ‘Inspiring,’ ‘Storming,’ and ‘Spiteful.’ This new expansion will be launched with five new areas and a city hub, this includes Bastion inhabited by the Kyrian, Maldraxxus as an undead-infested nightmare, Ardenweald occupied by the Night Fae, the Maw inhabited by the awful creatures of Shadowland, and the Revendre native to the Venthyr looking as if it came out straight from a vampire fantasy.

The eternal city of Oribos lies in the center while existing as a hub area connecting the rest of the world. For the WoW Shadowlands, the developers seem to be compiling the events from various expansions to a single glorious whole.

With all these additional features, something like the Shadowland boost is nothing to be surprised about since everyone is taking part in the events and the whole community.

Conclusion

