Top 10 Worst Dungeons in WoW Classic

Running dungeons is undoubtedly one of the best parts of playing WoW Classic. Especially when you’re playing the game for the first time and each dungeon is a wonderful new adventure. But while we all enjoy doing these activities, any World of Warcraft Classic player knows that some dungeons are clearly better than others. In fact, a few of them are downright terrible and can be a real hassle to explore.

Since you probably already know about the best WoW Classic dungeons, today we figured we should talk about the worst ones. That way, you'll know which dungeons to avoid while leveling your character. The other purpose of this list is to shed a spotlight on the underwhelming dungeons that have some redeeming qualities or loot worth pursuing. Without further ado, let's kick things off with the absolute worst dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic.

1. The Stockade

The Stockade is a very basic level 22-30 dungeon that doesn’t have a whole lot going on. The dungeon is located in Stormwind, which makes it very convenient and a good place to farm twink gear. Aside from that, though, there’s nothing interesting about it. The layout of the instance is very basic and the boss encounters are completely forgettable. Nothing to write home about here.

2. Ragefire Chasm

Ragefire Chasms is essentially the Horde version of The Stockades. Located in the heart of Orgrimmar, Ragefire Chasm is the lowest level dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic. While not necessarily more interesting than The Stockades, RFC is more memorable because it’s most likely the very first WoW Classic dungeon you’ve ever experienced if you’re a Horde player.

3. Gnomeregan

Gnomeregan is a level 26-36 dungeon located in Dun Morogh that a lot of World of Warcraft Classic players decide to skip while leveling. The dungeon features a lot of annoying twists and turns while many of the boss encounters are quite gimmicky. The loot drops aren’t too bad but a lot of them are aimed primarily at engineers, which makes sense given Gnomeregan’s overall theme. If you’re not an engineer, you may want to give this one a wide berth, especially if you’re a Horde player.

4. Wailing Caverns

This level 15-25 dungeon is an absolute hassle to navigate, let alone complete. Wailing Caverns is especially brutal for first-time WoW Classic players because of how convoluted it is. Even getting inside and finding the myriad of quests associated with it is downright infuriating. That said, the loot drops are pretty good and the dungeon offers some interesting boss encounters for players who are patient enough to see it through until the end.

5. Blackfathom Deeps

Blackfathom Deeps has some redeeming qualities but it’s ultimately another one of those instances that are a bit too complicated for their own good. Similar to Wailing Caverns, you’ll need to fight your way through loads of mobs and navigate twisting pathways just to reach the dungeon. Luckily, Blackfathom is a bit shorter and the bosses have a chance of dropping some pretty good mid-level gear, including Strike of the Hydra and Rod of the Sleepwalker.

6. Razorfen Kraul

RFK is often considered the worst of the two Razorfen dungeons and with good reason. If you can get passed the annoying escort quest and the cave full of bats that silence spell casters, you might be able to grab a few pieces of good loot from some of the final bosses. It’s just that getting to them can be a real chore. The same can also be said about getting to the dungeon itself, especially as an Alliance player.

Most classes can comfortably skip Razorfen Kraul. However, Warriors should definitely try to complete it for the Brutal Hauberk quest and for a chance to get their hands on Corpsemaker.

7. Lower Blackrock Spire

Lower Blackrock Spire is considered one of the best Classic WoW dungeons in the eyes of many players while others view it as one of the worst. There’s an argument to be made for both sides but the main reason we’re placing it here on our list is because you’re unlikely to have fun doing the dungeon past your first run. And, unfortunately, you’ll have to run it multiple times for the Seal of Ascension questline, which grants you access to the upper part of the dungeon.

8. Uldaman

Uldaman is a dungeon that a lot of players prefer to skip but it’s not too bad all things considered. While fairly convoluted and time-consuming, Uldaman has a number of notable things within it. First off, this is one of the few places in WoW Classic that revolves heavily around the Titans. If you’re a lore enthusiast, you owe it to yourself to come here at least once. Meanwhile, if you’re an enchanter, it’s mandatory that you come here at some point because it is the only place where you can learn Artisan level recipes.

As far as the loot is concerned, there are couple of surprisingly valuable pieces to be found. Arguably the most valuable one is the Pendulum of Doom, one of the rarest items in World of Warcraft Classic. This is a BoE item so you can sometimes find it on the auction house.

9. Upper Blackrock Spire

Upper Blackrock Spire isn’t nearly as long as its counterpart but it is intended for 10 players, which can complicate things. You’ll also need someone in the party who has already completed the Seal of Ascension questline mentioned earlier. Simply finding someone that meets the requirements can be challenging depending on your server.

A lot of people don’t consider LBRS and UBRS to be separate instances since they are part of the same dungeon complex, but they most certainly feel distinct while playing. Upper Blackrock Spire is quite a bit more enjoyable and features a lot better drops to boot. A few of the must-have items include things like Felstriker, Briarwood Reed, the recipe for Flask of the Titans, and many others.

10. Sunken Temple

Also known as The Temple of Atal’hakkar, Sunken Temple is a level 50-60 dungeon located in Swamp of Sorrows. The area is among the least interesting ones in World of Warcraft Classic and doesn’t have much to offer besides the dungeon. You’ll need to come here sooner or later for the Phase 4 class quests. Sunken Temple isn’t a bad dungeon per se but it’s needlessly complicated and pretty much every boss has some sort of prerequisite attached to it. Figuring out how to summon the various bosses can be fun but it can also be tedious depending on what type of player you are.

Most of the class quests that send you to Sunken Temple award decent items and there are also a few drops you might be interested in. Probably the most sought-after of them is Dragon’s Call, an epic one-handed sword that has a very small chance of dropping from the final boss. Embrace of the Wind Serpent is another epic item you’ll want to keep an eye on, especially if you’re playing a Priest.

Final Thoughts

WoW Classic has quite a few bad dungeons but only a couple of those are downright terrible. You’ll encounter most of the bad dungeons during the early stages of leveling and they can usually be skipped if you don’t feel like doing them. That said, we recommend running each dungeon at least once and not skipping if you’re a new player. Even the worst WoW Classic dungeons have interesting stories to tell and it would be a shame to miss out on them completely.