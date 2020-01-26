X-Sense Smoke Alarm Review – The Best Smoke Alarm System 2020

Are you looking for a new Smoke alarm for your that could last longer than the previous ones?

With so many electric appliances in our homes, better fire control is necessary. Not only because of the electric appliances, but kids as well. Because someone wise once said, kids are like fire. You can’t control them, you can just contain them until they burn out. So, you have kids in your house, we better have a fire system installation in your house.

Performance-based fire engineering design is being adopted around the world as a rational means of providing efficient and effective fire safety in buildings. This development is being supported by the adoption of performance-based codes that specify the objectives and minimum performance requirements for fire safety and allow those objectives to be met in a variety of ways, provided that safety can be demonstrated.

X-sense is a wonderful fire alarm system that can help you detect the fire before it initiates.

X-Sense Smoke Alarm (SD01) Features

The following are the features of X-Sense Smoke Alarm system (SD01).

Test/Silence Button

This is a true story, the fire alarm installed in my office is conventional. Whenever the electricity backup system starts, it initiates vibrating. I’ve no idea how to close its sound. But this Smoke Alarm system comes with a built-in Test/Silence button through which you can test the alarm at least once a week and silence it as well when there is a false alarm by the system.

3-Color LED Indicator

The three-colour LED indicator is a very useful function of this alarm system. The green light indicates that everything is normal. The yellow light indicates when there is a malfunction in the alarm system or the battery is low. Normally it’s the battery lasts for more than 10 years. The red light is for the danger when there is a detectable smoke in the room.

X-Sense Air Channel Design

X-Sense Air Channel is a design marvel. When the smoke enters the vents through airflow, it directly hits the sensors. Sensors are programmed in such a way that it takes three readings to make the sensed particles are of smoke, no fumes or from cooking stoves. This assures the minimum false positives of the system.

10-Year Battery Life

The battery of the smoke should last at least a decade so you don’t have to worry either your smoke alarm system is functional or not. This is what this company offers. 10-Years of the battery life. When the battery ends, the yellow indicates that you need to change the battery of the system.

Technical Specifications

The following are the technical specifications of the product.

Item Model Number : SD01

: SD01 Operating Life: 10 years



Power Source: 3 V CR123A lithium battery (non-replaceable)



Sensor Type: Photoelectric



Safety Standards: UL 217, ULC S531, EN 14604:2005



Certification: Kitemark and ETL listed



Standby Current: < 6 µA (avg.)



Alarm Current: < 90 mA (avg.)



Best Operating Ambient Temperature: 40-100 °F (4.4-37.8 °C)



Best Operating Relative Humidity: ≤ 85% RH (non-condensing)



Alarm Loudness: ≥ 85 dB at 10 ft (3 m)



Silence Duration: ≤ 9 minutes



Indicator Light: LED (red/yellow/green)



Colour: White



Material: ABS/PC



Installation Method: Screw fixings and mounting bracket supplied



Usage: Indoor use only

Why use X-Sense Smoke Alarm (SD01)?

Several aspects of fire engineering can be calculated with reasonable accuracy, but others can only be roughly estimated or require subjective judgment. There is no overall framework that allows a single figure to be placed on safety. But Smoke detection being an early sign of the fire can help reduce the chances of the fire to spread and can be contained immediately.

Ignition is always preceded by heating of potential fuel, often producing smoke. In many cases, an incipient fire can be detected before ignition, by the occupants smelling smoke or by operation of a smoke detector. It is usually very easy to terminate the heating and prevent the fire from occurring if people are nearby. There will not be enough heat produced in this stage to operate a heat detector or a sprinkler system.

Smoke detectors will generally activate considerably faster than heat-activated devices, and hence are of great benefit for improving life safety. However, smoke detector operation is more difficult to predict with fire growth models. Smoke detectors can be considered very sensitive heat-activated devices where a temperature rise of 4˚C or 5˚C at activation provides a good agreement with experiments in which the detectors were installed on ceilings 2.4 m high.

X-Sense Smoke Alarm, being a premier detection system can give the best protection against the fires by detecting the smoke at an early stage.

Pricing

Pricing differs for the different models of X-Sense Smoke Alarms. Here is a brief overview.

Smoke Alarm with Escape Light : Starting $33.99

: Starting $33.99 Simple Smoke Alarm: Starting $27.99

Detailed pricing and discounts coupons are below in the next section of the article.

Generally, the fire accident usually causes economical and ecological damage as well as endangering people’s lives. To avoid the fire’s disasters, many early fire-detection techniques have been explored and most of them are based on particle sampling, temperature sampling, relative humidity sampling, air transparency testing, in addition to the traditional ultraviolet and infrared fire detectors.

However, most of the objects will generate smoke before it catches fire and this motivates that smoke detection is employed to provide an early alarm of fire accident.

Pros & Cons

Pros

TÜV Rheinland Certified

Decade-lasting Battery

Minimal False Positives

Comes with LED and Escape Light

Enhanced Detection Systems

Cons

No network connectivity (IoT)

Conclusion

Whenever some fire ignites, smoke is the first that can be detected and help control the fire before it reaches to more fuel. The earliest detection of fire can help the tenants to leave the building and can alarm the fire services as well. This is the reason why Smoke Detection is very crucial for any fire alarm system designed in the world.

Being years of experience in the industry, X-Sense developed this highly intelligent Smoke Alarm system that a decade of battery life with minimal false positives. This is the right type of fire alarm system on which you can rely.

