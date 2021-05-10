It would seem that Xbox and Playstation are now choosing to expand their battleground by launching a host of new mobile gaming accessories. They have done this to try and keep up with the latest demand that is coming from their consumers. Xbox seem to have taken the lead so far and they have been working continually to enhance their mobile vision. This is going to empower gamers and it’s also going to help people to play the games that they want as well. They are very excited to be able to announce the new line-up and they have also created a host of new gaming accessories too.

Kishi

One of the latest products to be announced would be the Kishi. This is a controller for Android and its ergonomic design is designed entirely for the Xbox. The integrated buttons and the analogue stick are going to provide a familiar experience for fans of the consoles, not to mention that you also have the very low latency USB-C port as well. If you want to be able to refine your aim as well as having a huge range of bumper buttons, then you won’t regret this one at all. The tactile feedback is ideal if you want to make the most out of any game that you play and you may even find that it is super comfortable if you want to sit back and enjoy some longer gaming sessions. The online gaming industry has boomed on mobile for quite some time, with the rise of the online casino Canada sector and the online gaming sector in general. Now, people want even more convenient ways to play their favourite Xbox games, and this is set to provide just that.

PowerA

PowerA was the first partner to release the mobile gaming accessory. The MOGA Clip for the Xbox controller is now able to help those who want to game over mobile to get the best experience. It can also be used with cloud gaming as well. The great thing about this is that you have advanced buttons which can all be mapped, and you can also charge up any of your Android devices when you are on the go as well. You can order this on the MS Store and when you do, you will be sent one as soon as it becomes available.

8BitDo

This is a fan-favourite and if you want a retro gaming experience then you won’t be disappointed in this at all. 8BitDo is set to deliver the best experience possible for those who want to game, and it’s got a very compact gaming controller as well. It’s compatible with any Android device and it can also work with smartphones too. On top of this, you have the precision software which will help you to change the buttons you want at any time. If you want to change the trigger sensitivity then you’ll be glad to know that this is also an option, so you won’t have anything to worry about there. If you want to find out any more about this product, or any of the products that are mentioned here then the only thing that you need to do is check out the MS Store. There you can find out about these products and when they are set to be released.